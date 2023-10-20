Instructions for Authors

We are always happy to consider guest submissions of essays that fit within the scope of Covenant — which seeks to serve the one church of Jesus Christ through theological, pastoral, and biblical reflection. While we tend to operate from within an Anglican/Episcopal outlook, Covenant aims to be fully ecumenical, rather than an Episcopal publication, which differentiates it a bit from The Living Church magazine, with whom we are closely linked.

The Living Church Foundation’s various publications, including Covenant, utilize standard American English, and generally follow the Associated Press Stylebook. Our typical target is 1200 words, though that is not absolute. However, only in the most exceptional of circumstances will we consider an essay that exceeds 2000 words.

Your submissions should be in a Word document and can be sent directly to the editor at gene@livingchurch.org.