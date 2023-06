By Graham Kings

Roots of Christ, deep and wide:

Abraham’s Seed, prophesied Prophet,

David’s Son, Suffering Servant, Son of Man,

Delving the depths.

Trunk of Christ, sturdy and strong:

Apostolic throughout the ages,

Orthodox, Catholic, Protestant, Pentecostal,

Raising the heights.

Branches of Christ, expansive, extensive:

Catholic throughout the world,

Asian, European, African, American,

Breathing the breadths.