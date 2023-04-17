By Graham Kings

Confluence

Confluence of Word and flesh,

in Palestine;

Confluence of Spirit and our spirits,

in our bodies;

Confluence of Body and Blood,

in bread and wine.

Maundy Thursday 2023

Crossed

Delight of the Father,

darkened.

Begotten, unmade;

Glory, gorified;

Chosen, forsaken;

Filler, emptied; Immensity, squeezed; Gatherer, isolated;

Teacher, distraught; Walker, lamed; Welcomer, woe-begone;

Renovator, degenerated; Healer, pained; Joiner, dislocated;

Devoted, devastated;

Protector, bludgeoned;

Bridger, downed;

Blesser, cursed;

Humility, humiliated;

Founder, lost;

Heaven, in hell;

Joy of the Earth,

buried.

Good Friday 2023

Raid

Raid.

Death is

de-gated, unfenced,

dispossessed, deposed,

by the Spirit.

Dead Son is

declutched, unclasped,

snatched out, scooped up,

by the Father.

Repatriation.

Easter Day 2023