By Graham Kings
Confluence
Confluence of Word and flesh,
in Palestine;
Confluence of Spirit and our spirits,
in our bodies;
Confluence of Body and Blood,
in bread and wine.
Maundy Thursday 2023
Crossed
Delight of the Father,
darkened.
Begotten, unmade;
Glory, gorified;
Chosen, forsaken;
Filler, emptied; Immensity, squeezed; Gatherer, isolated;
Teacher, distraught; Walker, lamed; Welcomer, woe-begone;
Renovator, degenerated; Healer, pained; Joiner, dislocated;
Devoted, devastated;
Protector, bludgeoned;
Bridger, downed;
Blesser, cursed;
Humility, humiliated;
Founder, lost;
Heaven, in hell;
Joy of the Earth,
buried.
Good Friday 2023
Raid
Raid.
Death is
de-gated, unfenced,
dispossessed, deposed,
by the Spirit.
Dead Son is
declutched, unclasped,
snatched out, scooped up,
by the Father.
Repatriation.
Easter Day 2023