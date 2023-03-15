By Len Freeman

crosses on crosses on

crosses on crosses

on crosses on crosses to

preternal forces

to say that it mattered and

mattered and matters

to maker and whittler

and gluer and hanger

who wandered and pondered

and put down this root hence

and dug deep dark sod for

his home and our sentence

for deeds done in haste

and in passing unthoughtful

for things lost to time but

in memory still awe full

crosses on crosses on

crosses on crosses

for his mercy bought dear

and our own poor responses.

The Rev. Len Freeman, a veteran religious journalist and Episcopal priest, has lived a fairly rich experiential life over 50+ years of parish and national communications work. He served as head of communications for Washington National Cathedral and Trinity Church Wall Street as well as being the film/media critic for national church publications, and a Forward Movement author. His poetry comes out of his inner, spiritual, observational life and a not-always-observed retirement discipline of writing a poem a day and taking a walk a day. He lives in Minnesota with his fellow priest/author spouse Lindsay Hardin Freeman.