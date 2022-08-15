Today is the Feast of Saint Mary the Virgin, Mother of Our Lord Jesus Christ. (Or, depending on one’s tradition and calendar, the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, or the Feast of the Dormition of the Theotokos.

For your edification, we present two essays on the theme from our archives:

O God, you have taken to yourself the blessed Virgin Mary,

mother of your incarnate Son: Grant that we, who have been

redeemed by his blood, may share with her the glory of your

eternal kingdom; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives

and reigns with you, in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God,

now and for ever. Amen.